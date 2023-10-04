TotalEnergies Marine Fuels bunkers two new Angelicoussis LNG-fueled VLCC

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels has recently completed its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering operations for two new, dual-fueled vessels owned by the Angelicoussis Group. The bunkerings following bilateral short-term supply deals struck on the spot market, something that, says TotalEnergies, signals the growing maturity of the lower-carbon marine fuel market.

On August 23, 2023, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels supplied 2,700 tonnes of LNG to Maran Tankers Management’s (MTM) very large crude carrier (VLCC), Maran Danae, via the Gas Agility LNG bunker vessel in Rotterdam. The previous month, Gas Agility bunkered MTM’s dual-fuel VLCC, Antonis I. Angelicoussis, which is chartered to TotalEnergies, with 2,700 tonnes of LNG .

Maran Danae and Antonis I. Angelicoussis are among four new dual-fueled (DF) VLCCs that MTM, the oil tanker shipping arm of the Angelicoussis Group, took delivery of this year. The vessels emit 42% less carbon dioxide than an equivalent 10-year-old VLCC, which according to MTM, makes them the most environmentally friendly VLCCs in the world.

Mark Pearson, managing director of Maran Tankers Management, said: “Angelicoussis Group actively embraces the energy transition and adopts sustainable initiatives with the aim of decarbonizing our fleet. Apart from constantly monitoring and optimizing the energy efficiency of our current fleet, we also invest in the vessels of the future. The delivery of our first four LNG Dual-Fuel VLCCs and two LNG dual-fuel bulk carriers this year marks a milestone in our decarbonization strategy. These deliveries, as well as the eight dual-fuel Suezmaxes which we have currently on order, reiterate our commitment to LNG as the best low-carbon marine fuel available. We strongly believe that cross-industry collaboration is key towards a greener future and we are delighted to have successfully completed the LNG bunkering operations of our dual-fuel VLCCs Antonis I. Angelicoussis and Maran Danae with the invaluable contribution of our longstanding partner, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels.”

“We are pleased to build on our longstanding partnership with Maran Tankers Management and to support the Angelicoussis Group’s decarbonization goals with these inaugural LNG bunker operations,” said Oğuz Önalan, general manager of bunker trading and operations for Europe and Africa, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels. “Importantly, the operations demonstrate TotalEnergies Marine Fuels’ ability to serve a broad spectrum of the market’s needs promptly and flexibly through our supply network, whether by fulfilling long-term contracts or providing short-term market-sensitive solutions. We stand ready to serve the growing LNG bunker requirements of different vessel types in different circumstances, as the shipping industry’s decarbonization ambitions accelerate.”

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels has actively invested in LNG bunkering infrastructure and currently charters two 18,600-cubic meter LNG bunker vessels: the Gas Agility, at the Port of Rotterdam, Netherlands, and the Gas Vitality, at the Port of Marseille-Fos, France.

Since the start of TotalEnergies Marine Fuels’ LNG bunkering operations in November 2020, the Gas Agility and the Gas Vitality have performed over 200 LNG bunkering operations. Notably, both vessels have conducted world-premier, large-scale operations across the Rotterdam and Marseille-Fos bunker hubs with high levels of performance and safety records.