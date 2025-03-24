Tidewater Transportation goes to Gunderson for four new refined products barges

Vancouver, Wash.-based Tidewater Transportation and Terminals, the largest barge transportation and termina network on the Columbia-Snake River system, reports that it has finalized a contract with Portland, Oregon-based Gunderson Marine & Iron, for the construction of four new liquid refined product barges. It says that the strategic investment reinforces the company’s commitment to providing safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible marine transportation solutions for the Pacific Northwest.

Designed by Elliott Bay Design Group, the state-of-the-art barges will measure 272 feet long, 42 feet wide, and 18 feet 6 inches deep, with a capacity of 20,000 barrels. Designed and constructed for service on the Columbia Snake River System, these inland liquid tank barges will be certified by the United States Coast Guard and comply with OPA 90 requirements. The first two barges are scheduled for delivery in May and July 2026, with the remaining two arriving in November 2026 and February 2027.

“This investment is a testament to our dedication to meeting the growing needs of our customers and the communities we serve,” said Johan Sperling, president and CEO of Tidewater. “By partnering with Gunderson Marine and Iron, we are not only strengthening our fleet but also supporting a valued local business that shares our commitment to quality and innovation.”

“We are excited about this next phase of Tidewater’s fleet modernization,” said Ullico Infrastructure Fund portfolio manager Jeff Murphy. “These new barges will bolster our ability to transport vital energy products safely and efficiently while ensuring we continue to meet the highest operational and environmental standards.”

“We are honored to partner with Tidewater on this important project,” said Dee Burch, president of Gunderson Marine and Iron. “This contract is a win for our workforce and the regional economy. We look forward to delivering high-quality barges that will serve Tidewater and its customers for decades to come.”