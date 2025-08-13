The M/V Gage Golding joins Golding Barge Line

The newly built M/V Gage Golding, a 94-foot retractable, twin-screw towboat delivering 2,800 horsepower, has been completed by Steiner Shipyard in Bayou La Batre, Ala., to a Sterling Marine design. The towboat joins the Golding Barge Line fleet.

The vessel, measuring 94 feet in length with a 34-foot beam and 12-foot depth, is outfitted for extended inland waterway service. It carries 36,000 gallons of diesel fuel, 5,000 gallons of potable water, 800 gallons of lube oil, and 2,950 gallons of diesel exhaust fluid.

Propulsion is provided by twin Caterpillar 3512 Tier 4 engines, supplied by Puckett Caterpillar, paired with Reintjes 773 reduction gears from Karl Senner. The Gage Golding features Sound propellers, Thordon bearings, and Simplan seals.

The towboat’s auxiliary power comes from a pair of John Deere 4045 generators, supported by an East Park Radiator cooling system. Furuno electronics, including two radars, a sounder, GPS, and Starlink satellite connectivity, equip the pilothouse, which has a 32-foot eye level.

The interior includes 10 bunks, two full bathrooms, a half-bath, stainless steel galley appliances, ceramic tile flooring, and a crew lounge with workstations. The HVAC system consists of three self-contained Carrier units for the cabins and a dedicated pilot house unit.

Safety features include a CO₂ suppression system, rockwool mineral wool insulation for sound and vibration dampening, Schuyler fendering, and PPG coatings. Deck equipment includes two Patterson winches and a Schoellhorn capstan.

With modern accommodations and advanced systems, the M/V Gage Golding is built for efficient, reliable operation across the inland towing sector.