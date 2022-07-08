Steerprop makes leadership appointments at new Houston subsidiary

Finnish propulsion solution specialist Steerprop has made two key appointments at its newly established Houston-based subsidiary Steerprop, Inc. As we reported previously, Steerprop has set up the new subsidiary to meet its North American customers’ needs for local support. This strategic move includes setting up proprietary sales and maintenance services as well as building substantial warehouse facilities.

Now Steerprop has appointed two experienced propulsion professionals to manage and lead its local operations:

Hank Morgan has been appointed president of Steerprop Inc. as of July 1, 2022. He has long and comprehensive experience in sales and after-sales service in the North American marine market. In his new role he is responsible for developing Steerprop Inc.’s business operations, providing new and existing customers with the high level of support that Steerprop customers worldwide have grown to depend on.

Samuli Järvinen has been appointed chief operating officer of Steerprop Inc. His extensive experience from various roles within Steerprop Services makes him well suited for ramping up the subsidiary’s operational activities. Mr. Järvinen is responsible for bringing Steerprop’s world-class services to North American customers, ensuring fast and professional maintenance and availability of Steerprop original spare parts.

“The time has now come to move into the next phase of strengthening our presence in North America. From our perspective, the market is moving in a positive direction as we see the number of loyal Steerprop customers increasing. With Mr. Morgan’s strong ability to resolve customers’ challenges and Mr. Järvinen’s solid knowledge of Steerprop technology, we will be able to serve our customers even better from now on,” says Riku-Pekka Hägg, president and CEO of Steerprop Ltd. “With these appointments, we cement our long-term commitment to our customers in the area, and we look forward to continuing the development of our local service business and customer relationships.”