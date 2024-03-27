St Johns Ship Building to build 6 new deck barges for Seapath

In a reminder that, as well as CTVs, it also builds a broad range of steel and aluminum vessels, St. Johns Ship Building reports that it has signed a contract with Seapath Group to construct a series of six 150-foot ABS deck barges. The barges, which will support Seapath’s recently-launched Jones Act leasing business, will be built at St Johns Ship Building’s facility in Palatka, Florida and will be dispatched to multiple charterers along the US East Coast.

Both St. Johns’ holding company, Americraft Marine Group, and Seapath Group are maritime subsidiaries of the Logothetis family’s U.S. headquartered Libra Group.

Libra Group is a global business group that includes 20 businesses predominately focused on aerospace, renewable energy, maritime, real estate, hospitality, and diversified investments. It has assets and operations in nearly 60 countries,

“Domestic maritime transportation is the backbone of the U.S. transportation system,” said Seapath CEO Joshua Lubarsky. “By launching our new Jones Act leasing business, Seapath is proud to support vital maritime transportation needs.”

“Building these ABS deck barges for Seapath’s Jones Act leasing business is a testament to St. Johns Ship Building’s capabilities and versatility” said Joe Rella, president of St Johns Shipbuilding. “We are proud to support Seapath with the highest quality Jones Act compliant vessels to support their customers’ needs.”