Spliethoff vessel Minervagracht adrift and on fire after apparent Houthi attack









Amsterdam headquartered Spliethoff today reported that 19 crew members of its M-Class multipurpose vessel Minervagracht have been safely evacuated to nearby vessels after the ship was hit by an unknown explosive device in the international waters of the Gulf of Aden on Monday. Two seafarers suffered injuries and are currently receiving medical attention onboard the nearby ships.

“Minervagracht has sustained considerable damage and is experiencing a fire. The vessel was sailing Eastbound from Djibouti at the time of the incident and is not carrying any cargo,” continued the company statement. “Spliethoff ls engaging with international authorities and specialists to safeguard and secure the vessel.

“Spliethoff would again like to express its deepest concern over the current events and continues to provide support to the involved seafarers and their families at this extremely difficult time. The company would like to thank the crew of the nearby vessels for their swift assistance during the rescue operation.”

لحظة استهداف سفينة الشحن الهولندية (MV Minervagracht) من قبل انصار الله رجال اليمن في خليج عدن اليوم كانت متجهة للكيان الاسرائليي#اليمن #اليمن_مع_غزة_حتى_النصر #الامارات #الدوحة pic.twitter.com/NCLYCSVYA5 — علي السومري (@AlSumeria) September 29, 2025

The incident bears all the fingerprints of a Houthi attack and videos of the incident, apparently from Houthi sources, have been posted on X.

In its most recent update on the incident, EU NAVFOR ASPIDES said Minervagracht remains on fire and adrift.

ASPIDES assets have been engaged in a SOLAS operation, which is now completed. All nineteen (19) crew members, Russian, Ukrainian, Filipino, and Sri Lankan, are rescued.

Eighteen (18) crewmembers are on board ASPIDES’ naval units, among whom one (1) is wounded, in stable condition. The nineteenth member of the crew is seriously injured and is transferred to Djibouti.

According to reports, the Minervagracht was the subject of an unsuccessful attack attempt on September 23