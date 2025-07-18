Sperry Marine delivers Terma surveillance radar systems for new Canadian Coast Guard icebreakers

Danish-based surveillance radar technology specialist Terma A/S has partnered with Sperry Marine to deliver its SCANTER 4603 and SCANTER 6002 series of naval surveillance radars to Seaspan Shipyards for the upcoming Canadian Coast Guard Multi-Purpose Icebreaker and Polar Icebreaker Programs.

This milestone underscores the ongoing partnership between Sperry Marine and Terma A/S and the two companies’ commitment to supporting the Canadian Coast Guard with cutting-edge radar technology designed for precision situational awareness, safety, and reliability.

Terma’s SCANTER series of surveillance radar provides comprehensive surface surveillance and medium to high level air coverage. Its advanced design ensures the detection and tracking of very small targets in extreme northern environments and harsh Arctic weather conditions. The vessels being constructed at Seaspan Shipyards in Vancouver are set to play a key role in supporting the Canadian Coast Guard’s multiple mission throughout the country, enabling search and rescue, emergency response as well as sovereignty protection.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with both Seaspan and Sperry Marine to contribute to the production of modern, capable coast guard vessels,” said Per Sørensen, senior sales director, naval sales at Terma A/S.

“Terma’s SCANTER surveillance radar is engineered to meet the highest naval standards and ensure exceptional performance in challenging maritime environments.”

“With over 40 years of history in supporting the Canadian Coast Guard, Sperry Marine is uniquely positioned to address the growing demand for state-of-the-art maritime surveillance and support services,” said Sperry Marine’s Canadian based naval sales director Colin oss. This project is not just about technological advancement, but also about fostering long-term operational effectiveness and strategic collaboration. It reinforces our dedication to supporting government partners in delivering secure, innovative maritime solutions.”