Silver Ships delivers first four in new coastal fast response boat series Written by Nick Blenkey









Theodore, Ala., based Silver Ships has completed the construction and delivery of the first four coastal fast response boats (CFRBss) being built under a $6.12 million, seven-boat Naval Sea Systems Command contract award. These first vessels were designed and constructed under the U.S. Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program and will go to NATO partners. The other three boats support a Central American navyon delivery. Each vessel was inspected in Alabama and accepted by the Navy.

The seven custom-designed military CRFBs feature specialized communication and navigation equipment. The durable, 46-foot deep-vee hull vessels feature a cabin and WING collar system. They are powered by twin Caterpillar C7 500 hp inboard diesel engines, and HamiltonJet HJX-29 waterjets. The waterjets enable the vessels to continuously operate in shallow and coastal areas where outboards would typically be less effective.

The CFRBs will be used for coastal and harbor patrol work and as law enforcement interceptor vessels. The series is versatile and can be tailored to specific mission needs and was developed in response to the U.S. Navy’s workboat program requirements. The large, fast, cabined vessel amplifies the features of Silver Ships’ popular Endeavor and Ambar series vessels. As these CFRBs evolved, Silver Ships’ leadership decided that the design was suitable for series implementation. Currently, Silver Ships has a CFRB fire boat variant in production.

“This is a special category of boat that incorporates some of the best features of our proven Endeavor (propulsion plant, hull form and push knees on bow) and Ambar (collar, cabin) designs,” said Shawn Lobree, Silver Ships director of federal programs. “It is uniquely suited as a military, law enforcement, fire or dive platform with more endurance and a cuddy cabin that can support offshore missions of up to several days’ duration.”