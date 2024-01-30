Silver Ships delivers first Endeavor 32 fire rescue boat Written by Nick Blenkey









Theodore, Ala., based Silver Ships has delivered its first Endeavor 32 fire rescue boat to Norfolk Fire-Rescue (NFR) in Norfolk, Va.

The Endeavor 32 is a multi-mission fireboat that will provide critical support to the City of Norfolk, as well as the Port of Virginia. Designed for a wide range of applications, the fire rescue boat will be utilized for firefighting operations both from the water as well as water supply to shore operations, water rescue emergencies, patient transport and patient treatment capabilities.

Silver Ships recognized Norfolk Fire-Rescue’s specific needs and constructed a custom fireboat with a vessel design unique to NFR. The 32-foot boat is similar to Silver Ships’ 30-foot Endeavor 30 series; however, the increased length enables it to accommodate a larger fire fighting system capability without having to upgrade to a much larger workboat than needed. By adding two feet to the Endeavor 30 model, Silver Ships was able to provide the NFR with a smaller fast response workboat the organization needed, while increasing boat capacity.

“We are excited for this opportunity to play a role in enhancing the safety and security of Norfolk’s waters and its community,” said Dave Hunt, director of business development at Silver Ships. “This vessel represents Silver Ships’ dedication to the safety and service of first responders nationwide,”

The Endeavor 32 fire rescue boat is powered by twin 300 horsepower Yamaha outboard motors, giving it top speeds above 40 knots to ensure Norfolk Fire-Rescue a quick response time. The Endeavor 32 is outfitted with a 1,000 GPM fire system and a full Raymarine navigational electronics suite that includes an eAIS 5000 provided by the Port of Norfolk

The fire rescue boat is designed with a fully enclosed pilothouse and the cabin is equipped with an overpressure air filtration system for operating in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) environments.

The workboat was funded by a federal grant through the Department of Homeland Security and the navigational electronics were funded through the Port Security Grant Program.