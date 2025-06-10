Shull Autin named new Hornblower group chief maritime officer Written by Nick Blenkey









Hornblower Group has appointed Shull Autin its new chief maritime officer. He comes to the position with over 30 years of maritime experience in marine logistics, offshore operations, safety, and environmental compliance.

In his new role, Autin will oversee all Hornblower Group maritime operations, reinforcing Hornblower’s longstanding commitment to safety, regulatory compliance, and exceptional experiences. He will also play a critical role in advancing key strategic initiatives, optimizing fleet performance, and strengthening partnerships that align with Hornblower’s vision for sustainable growth and industry leadership.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shull to Hornblower Group,” said Hornblower CEO Mike Flaskey. “His deep operational knowledge, global perspective, and proven track record in leading complex maritime organizations make him the ideal person to guide our maritime strategy forward. Shull will be instrumental in helping us build on our strong foundation while preserving and elevating Hornblower’s proud legacy.”

Autin most recently served as a consultant and managing member of Magnolia Logistics Services, advising clients across the oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) sectors on strategic planning, infrastructure design, and full-spectrum marine logistics. His projects included the development of regulatory-compliant offshore export facilities and comprehensive marine programs designed to improve safety and efficiency.

\Prior to that, Autin was senior vice president for New Fortress Energy, where he was responsible for the global lifecycle management of LNG fleets operating across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Autin also served as president & CEO of Odyssea Marine, directing the strategic growth and operational performance of an offshore vessel and tug fleet.

“I’m honored to join Hornblower Group at such a pivotal time in its growth,” Autin said. “This is a company with deep maritime roots and a bold vision for the future. I look forward to working with the talented team at Hornblower to build on its legacy of excellence and drive continued innovation across our fleet and operations.”

Autin holds an executive MBA from Tulane University and a bachelor of science degree in business management from the University of Phoenix.