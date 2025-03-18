Shipin Systems names Daniela Krispin its CTO

Boston-headquartered maritime AI specialist ShipIn Systems, has appointed Daniela Krispin as chief technology officer (CTO). With over 20 years of experience leading R&D teams in both startup and corporate environments, Krispin comes to the role with extensive expertise in developing SaaS products and highly scalable AI-driven systems.

Prior to joining ShipIn, Krispin served as vice president of research at Amdocs, Augury, and Novidea, where she led the development of complex AI-powered solutions across a range of industries. Her experience spans from building large-scale telecommunication platforms at Amdocs to pioneering physical AI in manufacturing at Augury and driving innovation in insurance technology at Novidea.

ShipIn Systems’ flagship product, FleetVision, is an AI-powered visual fleet management platform that provides ship owners and operators with real-time operational visibility and risk assessment. By leveraging advanced computer vision and data analytics, FleetVision enhances safety, efficiency, and collaboration at sea, reducing operational risks and optimizing decision-making. The platform enables maritime teams to proactively address safety incidents, streamline workflows, and improve fleet performance.

“As the shipping industry increasingly recognizes the value of AI-powered CCTV to enhance fleet performance and safety, Daniela’s extensive experience in scaling solutions in AI, SaaS, and industrial environments makes her the perfect fit to drive ShipIn’s technology strategy forward,” said Osher Perry, CEO of ShipIn Systems. “Her leadership and deep understanding of data-driven solutions will be invaluable as we continue to empower fleets with real-time insights and operational intelligence.”

“I am excited to join ShipIn at this pivotal time and lead the technological vision to transform maritime operations further,” said Krispin. “The maritime industry is undergoing a digital transformation, and I look forward to working with our talented team to develop AI-powered solutions that enhance safety, efficiency, and collaboration at sea.”