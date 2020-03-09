Shearwater Geo enters deepwater OBS market with U.S. GoM award

Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS reports it has been awarded a major Ocean Bottom Seismic (OBS) deepwater ROV project by TGS and partner in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

This will be Shearwater’s first OBS ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle) survey.

“Shearwater has an extensive track record of innovation and commercial success in Ocean Bottom Seismic,” said Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater GeoServices. “By adding deepwater OBS ROV operations we are now the only company able to offer a complete portfolio of towed streamer and Ocean Bottom Seismic marine acquisition and processing geophysical services.”

Two Shearwater vessels, the SW Diamond and SW Emerald, will be used for the project, equipped with three high-capacity sources each composed of three sub-arrays. This investment in a new source configuration will allow two source vessels to be used instead of three for the survey, with a consequent increase in efficiency and reduction in operational greenhouse gas emissions.

The survey will commence in second quarter 2020 and is scheduled to be completed over approximately four months.

GREEN CANYON

Separately, TGS — the world’s largest provider of subsurface data — said that, in partnership with Schlumberger, it was starting the second phase of their ultra-long offset node project in U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The next phase will extend the footprint of ultra-long offset data to the Northern Green Canyon protraction area. aat will benefit.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, said, “Green Canyon continues to experience high levels of E&P leasing activity and is a priority area for deep water exploration activity. This survey will be a critical tool to support our customers’ plans in this region. Once complete it will be the largest ultra-long offset node project in the world.”