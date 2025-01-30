Sean Duffy sworn in as Secretary of Transportation

Former Congressman and, subsequently, Fox Business host Sean Duffy was yesterday formally sworn in as U.S. Secretary of Transportation by Vice President JD Vance. His nomination had been fully endorsed by the American Maritime Partnership and his confirmation was welcomed by the Shipbuilders Council of America, whose president, Matthew Paxton, said that “his leadership comes at an important time when solutions are needed to strengthen domestic shipbuilding and ship repair, expand maritime infrastructure, and secure the resilience of the U.S. shipyard industrial base.”

Yesterday, maritime did not seem to be necessarily top of Secretary Duffy’s mind as he authorized a series of actions described as “advancing President Donald Trump’s agenda to rescind woke policies, roll back burdensome and costly regulations, restore economic growth, and ensure that all U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) policies align with the Administration’s priorities.”

“Today’s actions mark an important step in restoring commonsense governance and merit-based policies at USDOT,” said Secretary Duffy. “Under President Trump’s leadership, we are focused on eliminating excessive regulations that have hindered economic growth, increased costs for American families, and prioritized far-left agendas over practical solutions. The American people deserve an efficient, safe, and pro-growth transportation system based on sound decision-making, not political ideologies. These actions will help us deliver on that promise.”

Secretary Duffy signed two memoranda.

One of them, the “Woke Rescission” Memorandum, directs Secretarial Officers and Heads of Operating Administrations to “identfy and eliminate all Biden-era programs, policies, activities, rules, and orders that promote climate change activism, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, racial equity, gender identity policies, environmental justice, and other partisan objectives.” This action aligns with several of President Trump’s executive orders, including Order 14148 Initial Rescissions of Harmful Executive Orders and Actions and Order 14151 Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing.

You can read the memorandum HERE.

In a move aimed at “lowering costs through smarter policies, not political ideologies,” the Secretary signed an order to ensure that all USDOT policies, grants, loans, and actions are based on sound economic principles, positive cost-benefit analyses, and pro-economic growth priorities.