Seabourn adds Starlink to the champagne and caviar

SpaceX continues to add satellites to its Starlink galaxy and maritime customers of all kinds for the low earth orbit (LEO) satcom technology. These include Carnival Corporation’s ultra luxury cruise and expedition brand Seabourn. It has now rolled out Starlink across its entire fleet: its two new purpose-built ultra-luxury expedition ships, Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit, as well as its five ocean ships, Sojourn, Quest, Encore and Ovation.

Falcon 9 launched 23 @Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida🚀🌎💫🛰️🌴 https://t.co/b2JpAGuzxK — SpaceX Starlink 🛰 Commentary (@SpaceXStarlink) December 29, 2023

The cruise brand says the upgraded technology provides guests with faster service, greater connectivity and more reliable Wi-Fi wherever Starlink’s services are available.

“Following the positive feedback we received from our guests from the successful rollout of Starlink’s enhanced connectivity on our expedition ships, we are thrilled to share that both our ocean and expedition ships in our ultra-luxury fleet now feature Starlink,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. “Whether exploring the polar regions, cruising the Mediterranean, or navigating across the oceans, our guests can now enjoy an even more dependable connection, enabling them to effortlessly share those cherished ‘Seabourn Moments’ and experiences with their loved ones, when they are sailing with us.”

“We are so proud to provide a high level of enhanced technology for our guests who want to stay connected, whether it’s sharing their personal experiences with friends and family or staying connected with work,” added Kathleen Erickson, vice president of technology. “Having this technology will only enhance their experience when they sail on Seabourn.”

Complimentary wi-fi packages with unlimited minutes powered by Starlink are now among all the other nice little touches the ultra lux brand provides its guests, which include such things as complimentary caviar, welcome champagne and complimentary in-suite bar stocked with guests’ preferences … and the list goes on.