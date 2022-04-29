Schottel launches new East Asia subsidiary

Spay, Germany, headquartered propulsion specialist Schottel is continuing the targeted expansion of its international network of subsidiaries, launching Schottel East Asia. Located near Busan, South Korea, it will both serve the growing South Korean market and strengthen Schottel’s business development in Japan.

Seongki Han has been appointed general manager of the new subsidiary. He brings to his new role extensive experience and expertise in the area of ship propulsion, based on a broad educational background as well as on 20 years of sales experience in the marine and offshore industry in the Asia/Pacific and Middle East region.

Schottel East Asia is supported by the long-established subsidiary Schottel Far East in Singapore and by the knowledge and experience of the worldwide Schottel network.

Contact details

SCHOTTEL East Asia, Co. Ltd.

50925, Room 213, Green Core the Centum Buwon Station,

Buwon-dong 606-3, Gimhae-si, Gyeongsangnam-do

South Korea

Phone: +82 (0) 55 723 2065

Fax.: +82 (0) 70 4324 2065