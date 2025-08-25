SAFE Boats wins Bremerton fireboat contract

SAFE Boats International has been awarded a contract to build a new fireboat for the City of Bremerton Fire Department, where SAFE Boats is headquartered.

The new vessel will be a custom-built 33-foot full cabin fireboat equipped with a 1,000-gallon-per-minute fire pump, mounted aft to meet ISO standards. Purpose-built to meet Bremerton Fire Department’s mission-specific requirements, the boat will feature a drop bow for shore access, twin Mercury 400 HP outboards, and exceptional speed and maneuverability for rapid response in the dynamic environments of Puget Sound.

“This project is personal,” said Richard Schwarz, CEO of SAFE Boats International. “As a company rooted in Bremerton, we take great pride in supporting the safety of our local community. We pursued this opportunity with dedication, and our team rose to the challenge—engineering a new configuration that not only met the spec but will now become a part of our growing product lineup as a standard offering.”



The contract was awarded through a competitive bid process funded by the FEMA Port Security Grant Program. SAFE Boats went above and beyond—hand-delivering their proposal and attending the bid opening—demonstrating the company’s unmatched commitment to securing this hometown project.



Earning this contract is not only a boost for local pride, but also a testament to SAFE Boats’ design agility and customer focus. In the weeks following the Bremerton Fire award, the company has also secured contracts with the Tacoma Police Department and South Whidbey Island Fire/EMS, further strengthening its presence in the Pacific Northwest public safety market.

“SAFE Boats International has been a trusted partner in maritime safety,” said Chief Pat McGanney of the Bremerton Fire Department. “Their commitment to quality and performance ensures that first responders, like us, can do our job with confidence, even in the most challenging conditions.”

The vessel is currently in production and will be put into service early next year.