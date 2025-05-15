Port of Long Beach braces for double digit decline in May numbers Written by Nick Blenkey









Following its strongest April on record and 11 consecutive months of cargo increases, the Port of Long Beach says that it is preparing for a double-digit decline for shipments in May due to tariffs – and retaliatory tariffs – that were paused earlier this month.

In April, Port of Long Beach dockworkers and terminal operators moved 867,493 TEU of container volume, up 15.6% from the same month last year and surpassing the previous record set in April 2022 by 5.7%. Imports rose 15.1% to 419,828 TEU and exports decreased 4.5% to 93,842 TEUs. Empty containers moving through the ort jumped 23% to 353,824 TEUs.

“After moving the most containerized cargo of any American port in the first quarter of 2025, we are now anticipating a more than 10% drop-off in imports in May – and the effects will be felt beyond the docks,” said Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero. “Soon, consumers could find fewer choices and higher prices on store shelves and the job market could see impacts, given the continuing uncertainty.”

“Even as the biggest tariffs were paused, we still should brace for the effects of tariffs following 11 straight months of cargo growth,” said Long Beach Harbor Commission President Bonnie Lowenthal. “As we monitor these dynamic changes in trade, the Port of Long Beach will continue to invest in rail and terminal improvements that will allow us to move cargo efficiently, safely and sustainably.”

The port has moved 3,403,069 TEUs during the first four months of 2025, a 23.6% increase from the same period in 2024.