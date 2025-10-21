Planning for expansion, Canfornav opens Hong Kong office

Canfornav, the Montreal-headquartered ship operator founded in 1976 as lumber trade specialist Canadian Forest Navigation, has big plans for expansion. Now a leading international dry bulk carrier connecting the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence River to 900 ports around the world, it owns 30 lakes-suitable bulk carriers and will add 25 Japanese-built handy size bulkers to its fleet over the next few years.

Today, Canfornav announced the official opening of its new office in Hong Kong, marking its commitment to strengthening its presence in the Asian market and adding a new hub to its global operations. The Hong Kong office will better serve far east clients and develop further partnerships in light of the fleet expansion.

“This new expansion marks our 49th year of operation,” says Knud Baek Jensen, president and CEO of Canfornav. “We are very pleased to open this new office which will be operated by Christoph Held. With Montréal, Limassol and now Hong Kong, we cover strategic hubs for our routes.” .