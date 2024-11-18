OSM Thome brings AI on board fleetwide

Arendal, Norway-headquartered ship manager OSM Thome is to deploy software from German maritime AI pioneer Kaiko Systems across its entire fleet. OSM Thome says that this will streamline inspection processes, data collection, and reporting for seafarers.

The Kaiko Systems tech is already operational on hundreds of vessels, including oil tankers, bulk carriers, and containerships. It include tools for SIRE 2.0, pre-PSC self-assessment, ballast water tank inspections, deck maintenance and monitoring, safety inspections, and AI-powered corrosion analysis using KAI, Kaiko Systems’ maritime AI assistant.

OSM Thome says that Kaiko Systems’ platform provides real-time guidance, automated reporting, and comprehensive documentation, allowing crew members to conduct ship inspections efficiently and with detailed guidance in the palm of their hands. Additionally, tchnical management teams ashore gain a comprehensive overview of vessel health across their whole fleet, based on verified crew inspections and objective AI assessments. This allows for effective prioritization and a significant reduction of surprises when it comes to vettings, port state controls and maintenance.

“Partnering with Kaiko Systems aligns with our commitment to delivering high-quality service to our customers,” said OSM Thome COO Olav Nortun. “As responsible ship managers, we must innovate and deploy the best solutions to support our customers’ success by integrating Kaiko’s technology, we can streamline operations, enhance compliance, and further improve safety and performance across our fleet. We look forward to working together with Kaiko as we continue our digital transformation.”

“Kaiko Systems has transformed the way we prepare for inspections,” said a VLCC master who participated in trials. “With clear, specific guidance and the ability to capture evidence in real time, the inspection process has become more efficient and seamless. This mobile-first approach has drastically reduced the time we spend on manual data entry and reporting, allowing us to focus on what truly matters – ensuring the safety and performance of our vessel.”

“We are honored to partner with one of the world’s foremost ship managers”, said Fabian Fussek, co-founder and CEO at Kaiko Systems. “Our software is designed to align incentives between ship and shore, by giving everyone the tools they need to manage vessel health data seamlessly. This partnership is a powerful endorsement of our technology and underscores the maritime industry’s move towards digital empowerment. We look forward to working closely with OSM Thome for many years to come as they continue their digital transformation journey.”