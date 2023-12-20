OSG rolls out Starlink fleetwide

Tampa, Fla., headquartered Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) is joining the growing number of shipowners worldwide rolling out SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service fleetwide.

OSG says its decision marks a pioneering moment for Jones Act and U.S.-flag shipping and that, since the market introduction of Starlink’s Global Maritime service earlier this year, its IT department has worked to substantially complete installation of Starlink equipment on every vessel in the fleet of OSG and its Alaska Tanker Company subsidiary, with full installation expected by year end.

Falcon 9 launches 23 @Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida pic.twitter.com/SwUJl3yrL2 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 19, 2023

Using an ever growing galaxy of LEO (low earth orbit) satellites, Starlink allows seafarers to enjoy high-speed internet access even in the most remote maritime locations, staying connected with loved ones via video calls, accessing streaming services and social media, and attending to personal matters while at sea.

“Our crew identified this as important, and we listened,” says OSG COO Patrick O’Halloran. “The goal of the Starlink install was to enhance vessel communications and improve our crew’s ability to connect with family and friends. Our seafarers are the greatest asset we possess, and we are glad to support them on this. Our investment in the Starlink technology represents a major step forward in our industry and highlights our commitment to improving the quality of life for our crewmembers while they are at sea.”

O’Halloran noted that, in addition to the benefits that Starlink provides to OSG’s crew, “the availability of reliable, high-speed internet access while our ships are traveling across the globe will permit seafarers to better manage their vessels and communicate with shoreside staff.”