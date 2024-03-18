OMSA adds four CEOs to its board

Wes Bordelon

The Offshore Marine Service Association (OMSA) reports that four CEOs have joined its board of directors: Wes Bordelon, CEO, Bordelon Marine; Stacy Jo Stanley, CEO, Offshore Oil Services, Inc.; David Dantin, CEO Odyssea Marine; and Lasse Petterson, CEO, Great Lakes Dredge and Dock.

OMSA says that with the addition of these four executive leaders, it is paying homage to its roots while welcoming expanded opportunities in emerging energy frontiers.

Stacy Jo Stanley

“I am thrilled to be joining OMSA’s leadership team and work to create a promising future for the American offshore marine industry,” said Wes Bordelon. “Today, the industry is at a crossroads… American energy production is expanding in new ways and it is up to us to make sure we are the ones to see it through. OMSA’s advocacy ensures that American companies can continue to provide state-of-the-art fleets and qualified mariners to an array of industries, from oil and gas to renewables and offshore wind, and I am confident in our ability to prevail.”

“OMSA continues to be the voice of the offshore service industry and I am proud to join this dedicated group of leaders working to carry it through to the next generation.” said Stacy Jo Stanley. “As the fourth generation to lead my family’s business and the second member of my family to serve on OMSA’s board of directors, I understand the importance of advocating for the companies and employees who make up the American offshore service industry, and I look forward to furthering the work OMSA is doing to support the domestic maritime sector.”

David Dantin

“It is an honor to serve on OMSA’s board of directors and further the important work being done to advance fair policies that allow American companies and mariners to serve their nation,” said David Dantin. “Change has certainly come to the industry, but we have met it every step of the way. Our crews and our fleets have adapted to the needs of the day, as vessels once designed for oil and gas production are now retrofitted to work in wind-energy development as well. Our ability to adapt will allow this historic American industry to grow alongside new energy opportunities, so long as policymakers understand the importance of investing in domestic capabilities.”

Lasse Pettersen

“It is my pleasure to be joining OMSA’s board of directors and contributing to the advocacy efforts that have long supported the men and women of the American offshore service industry,” said Lasse Pettersen. “This industry is integral to the American economy, national security, and of course the domestic energy portfolio. Thanks in part to OMSA’s leadership, the United States has been able to maintain a strong, capable, and reliable offshore workforce and I am eager to expand these efforts as opportunities continue to grow and evolve.”

In addition, OMSA announced its 2024 executive committee: Chairman: Ashton Laborde, president, Laborde Marine; vice chairman: Rob Vosbein, Jr., executive vice president and general counsel, Harvey Gulf International Marine; secretary/treasurer: Garrett Rice, president, Master Boat Builders; and immediate past chairman: Otto Candies, III, chairman of the board and CEO, Otto Candies, LLC.

The OMSA 2024 Board of Directors