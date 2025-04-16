NTSB says shore based firefighters need ship fire training Written by Nick Blenkey









Following an April 15 in-person public board meeting held April 15, the National Transportation Safety Board recommended Tuesday that land-based firefighters be better prepared for marine vessel firefighting following the July 2023 Grande Costa D’Avorio ship fire in Port Newark, New Jersey.

Two land-based firefighters died while attempting to put out the ship fire. Six additional emergency responders were injured during the firefighting and rescue operations. The damage to the vessel was estimated to be over $23 million.

The Grande Costa D’Avorio was docked at Port Newark on July 5, 2023, when a vehicle used by shoreside workers to push used vehicles onto the vessel caught fire on an interior garage deck. The ship’s captain ordered use of the vessel’s carbon dioxide extinguishing system, but the crew was unable to close a large rampway door because the control panel was located inside the fire protection zone (where the carbon dioxide would be released). The lack of operating controls on the outside of the door prevented the crew from safely closing the door and directly led to the ineffectiveness of the fire extinguishing system, contributing to the fire’s duration and severity.

The NTSB found that directing firefighters to enter the area where the CO2 extinguishing system had been activated, contrary to general marine firefighting convention, exposed firefighters to additional and unnecessary risk. The Newark Fire Division was also not adequately prepared to respond to a vessel fire and lacked marine vessel firefighting training.

Investigators found the ship fire resulted from the overheated transmission fluid of the pusher vehicle, a 2008 Jeep Wrangler, which boiled over and ignited on a hot engine surface. The Jeep was a passenger vehicle, and not suitable for use as a power industrial truck because it did not meet Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, standards for a power industrial truc



As a result of the investigation, the NTSB made recommendations to OSHA to inform their field personnel of the circumstances of the Grande Costa D’Avorio fire and provide guidance in proper enforcement of the powered industrial truck and emergency procedures requirements at marine terminals and during longshoring operations to assure safe and healthy working conditions.

The NTSB also made recommendations to the Newark Fire Division and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the American Association of Port Authorities, the International Association of Firefighters, the International Association of Fire Chiefs, and the National Volunteer Fire Council, to improve land‑based firefighting departments’ marine vessel firefighting training and familiarity. To ensure that shoreside personnel are aware of what to do in the event of a fire on board a vessel, the NTSB recommended that Ports America and American Maritime Services develop policies for emergencies, including accounting for all employees.

In addition, the NTSB made a recommendation to Grimaldi Deep Sea, the ship owner, to inventory all its vessels to identify all openings that are part of a fire boundary and modify their vessels so that the openings are capable of being closed from outside the protected space. The NTSB also recommended that RINA Services, the vessel classification society, revise its procedures for review and approval of vessel plans to ensure that fire boundary openings to spaces protected by fixed gas fire extinguishing systems can be closed from outside the protected space. The NTSB also recommended that the U.S. Coast Guard submit a proposal to the International Maritime Organization to clarify the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea regulation requiring that all openings capable of admitting air into or allowing gas to escape from a protected space can be closed from outside the protected space applies, regardless of their expected operational condition when in port or at sea.

The meeting summary, probable cause, findings and safety recommendations of the investigation are available on the investigation webpage. The final report will be published on the NTSB’s website in several weeks.