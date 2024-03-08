Norwind and Navigare back at Vard for a fifth CSOV Written by Nick Blenkey









Ålesund, Norway, headquartered Norwind Offshore and Copenhagen, Denmark, headquartered Navigare Capital Partners have signed a contract with Fincantieri’s Vard subsidiary for the design and construction of a customized commissioning service operations vessel (CSOV). They also have options for an additional two vessels

This is the fifth CSOV vessel that Norwind Offshore and Navigare Capital Partners have contracted with Vard since October 2021. In addition, the group has previously converted a platform supply vessel (PSV) into a service operation vessel (SOV).

“We are pleased to continue our growth by placing another order with Vard. Over the past two years, we have found Vard to be a reliable player in terms of delivery time and quality, and we look forward to receiving another state-of-the-art vessel from a local yard,” says Svein Leon Aure, CEO of Norwind Offshore.

The new vessel is of the Vard 4 19-design and has been developed by Vard Design in Ålesund in close collaboration with Norwind Offshore. The CSOV is planned to be delivered in the first quarter of 2026. The hull will be built at Vard’s shipyard in Braila, Romania, and the vessel completed at one of Vard’s shipyards in Norway.

The Vard 4 19-design is a highly versatile platform for for sustainable offshore wind farm support operations, focusing on onboard logistics, security, comfort, and superior operability. The 85-meter vessel has a beam of 19.5 meters and will be equipped with a height-adjustable motion-compensated gangway with an elevator system, a 3-D crane, and a height-adjustable boat landing system. The vessel will be installed Kongsberg’s new permanent-magnet propellers and thrusters and will feature hybrid propulsion with battery pack

The CSOV will have accommodations in single cabins for 87 persons on board.

The new vessel will have Vard Electro’s SeaQ Integrated Bridge System installed, – a bridge solution with an intuitive user interface designed with the operator in focus to create a safer operation environment. Organized to achieve a clean and efficient workspace, the bridge emphasizes ease of operation, safety, and ergonomics.

The vessel is prepared for a full digital vessel overview through the SeaQ Green Pilot that enables the owner to have a full overview of the energy consumption statistics. For control and monitoring of the vessel’s systems, the newbuilding will be equipped with Vard Electro’s SeaQ integrated alarm system (IAS), power management system (PMS), and energy management system (EMS) to have full control of the vessel hybrid system.

Vard’s specialized subsidiary, Seaonics, supports the environmental focus with an all-electric lift and handling package. It includes the ECMC 30-meter walk-to-work gangway for safe personnel transfer and a 7-ton 3D compensated crane for efficient cargo operations. This will be the third gangway delivery to Norwind Offshore from Seaonics.

Vard Interiors will deliver modern interior solutions and green HVAC-R and piping systems, aiming to create a comfortable living, and working environment onboard the vessel.

The first CSOV Vard built for Norwind Offshore and Navigare, Norwind Gale, has been in operational service for over six months. The next three vessels are planned to be delivered in 2024, with the first scheduled for delivery in March from Vard Brattvåg in Norway. Subsequently, deliveries are planned for August from Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam, and in November from Vard Brattvåg.