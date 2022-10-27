Norwegian operator orders e-tug for Oslo

Turkey’s Sanmar Shipyards has booked another e-tug order. It has signed an order that will see it build a zero-emission ElectRA 2200SX design tugboat for Norway’s Buksér og Berging. The order comes hard on the heels of that for two ElectRA 2300SX battery electric tugs recently placed with Sanmar by SAAM towage for its Vancouver operations. Both the Electra 2200SX and 2300SX are exclusive-to-Sanmar Robert Allan Ltd designs.

The Buksér og Berging vessel is set for delivery in November 2023 and will join the Norwegian operator’s Port of Oslo fleet. The company already operates seven Sanmar-built which include the Tier lll emissions compliant sister escort tugs Bamse and Bob and the Borgoy and Bokn, the world’s first two purely LNG-fueled tugboats.

The just-ordered Buksér og Berging ElectRA 2200SX e-tug will have a 22.4 meters overall length, a molded beam of 10.84 meters and a molded depth of 4.4 meters. With a bollard pull ahead of 45 tons and a speed of 11.8 knots, it will be powered by a 1,718 kWh battery installation, two 1,400 kW electrical motors and Schottel SRP 340 LE FP thrusters. A Caterpillar C32 IMO Tier lll switchable marine generator set will provide 940 eKW at 1,800 rev/min.

Deck equipment will include a DMT TW-E250kN fore winch, Data Hidrolik DTH 50-120P tow hook, Palfinger PK11001MC deck crane and Data Hidrolik DTC 4000 EP-L rope reel.

The tug will be built to ABS classifications A1, Towing vessel, +AMS, +ABCU, BP, ESS Li-Battery, UWILD.

“We have seen a huge amount of interest in the ElectRA range as tug and towing operators around the world agree that action must be taken to protect the environment and combat climate change,” said Ruchan Civgin, commercial director of Sanmar Shipyards. “What the advanced technology of the ElectRA series of tugs does is to provide them with the means to make this change happen. The zero-emission ElectRA series is a game-changer in the world of ship-handling tugboats, not least in that these tugs’ green credentials have been achieved with no loss of power, performance, strength or versatility.”