Norwegian customs orders Viking patrol and fast response boats

Esbjerg, Denmark-headquartered Viking Life-Saving Equipment’s vessel range is not confined to lifeboats. It also supplies a range of high-performance boats for professional applications and has just signed a contract with Tolletaten (the Norwegian Customs Service) to deliver a new fleet of cutting-edge patrol and fast response craft.

The new boats will strengthen Tolletaten’s maritime capabilities and support its law enforcement and inspection duties in Norwegian waters. The agreement covers the delivery of four Viking Norsafe boats including one Marathon S-900, powered by twin 350 HP Mercury engines, plus three Munin S-1400 patrol boats, each equipped with triple 500 HP Mercury engines.

Combining speed, control and endurance, the boats are purpose-built for demandingoperations. Deliveries are scheduled for 2026 and 2027, with options for additional vessels. The total contract value is approximately NOK 43 million (about USD 4.3 million).

“We would like to commend Tolletaten for a procurement process that has been both thorough and constructive, with valuable input from users and clear dialogue throughout,” says Eirik Møllergaard, sales manager at Viking Life-Saving Equipment. “Succeeding on this tender is a recognition we value highly, and we look forward to delivering vessels that will support Tolletaten’s important work in Norwegian waters.”

Designed for speed, control and reliability, the Viking Norsafe Marathon and Munin series are purpose-built for professional maritime operations. Their advanced hull designs, combined with powerful Mercury propulsion systems, ensure rapid acceleration and precise manoeuvring in challenging sea conditions. Both models feature shock-mitigation technology and flexible deck layouts to support maritime law enforcement and patrol operations, where endurance and crew safety are paramount.

The boats will be built at Viking’s production facilities in Arendal, Norway, combining Norwegian design heritage with world-class safety and performance standards.