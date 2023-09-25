Nexan returns to Ulstein for next generation cable layer Written by Nick Blenkey









Paris, France, headquartered Nexans is to add a third cable layer to its fleet. Like its flagship vessel, Nexans Aurora, it will be built by Ulstein Verft in Ulsteinvik, Norway, to a design developed by Ålesund, Norway, based Skipsteknisk (ST). Nexans says the ship, which it calls a third generation cable layer, will be equipped with three turntables, offering a 13,500-tonne loading capacity, and will host a large range of subsea tooling including jetting and plowing tools. Set for delivery in 2026, the vessel will be capable of laying up to four cables simultaneously to meet specific customer requirements, especially on large-scale projects.

From an environmental standpoint,” says Nexans, “the new vessel with its increased load capacity, an advanced hybrid power system and capable of running on biodiesel mix, will offer a significant reduced footprint, reflecting the group’s strategic environmental vision.

“This new vessel will be the most technologically advanced cable layer ever deployed,” says Nexans COO and senior EVP Vincent Desalle. “Fitted with a range of high-tech cable installation and burial equipment, it will enhance the capabilities of our subsea cable operations to tackle projects on an unprecedented scale.

Skipsteknisk says that the turntables will consist of one split on deck and one below, plus one below-deck basket for fiber optic cables and notes that its hybrid power system will be capable of running on biodiesel mix,

Image: ST

The vessel, measuring 149.9 meters in length and 31 meters in width, will have accommodations for a crew of 90.

“Ulstein is excited to see Nexans return to Ulstein Verft for the construction of a new cable laying vessel. In 2021, we delivered the Nexans Aurora on time despite the challenges we faced with handling the Covid pandemic,” said Ulstein Group CEO Cathrine Kristiseter Marti. “This adds to our long history of delivering vessels to the agreed quality and time. We look forward to continuing our close collaboration with Nexans and are very pleased that Nexans again trusts Ulstein Verft with the new addition to its fleet.”

“We awarded the contract for a new vessel to Ulstein after an extensive tendering process, where Ulstein’s track record, including the delivery of Nexans Aurora, was important factors in deciding on the shipyard Ulstein Verft yet again. We are looking forward to working with Ulstein for this new exciting project,” said Pascal Radue, Nexans EVP generation & transmission.

Ulstein Verft will be responsible for the cable layer’s construction and the preparation of its topside equipment.

“We are experienced in constructing large and complex vessels and we look forward to commencing the work on the cable laying vessel for Nexans,” said Lars Lühr Olsen, managing director at Ulstein Verft.