New Swedish Club managing director announces management changes

Leading marine mutual insurer The Swedish Club is making a number of management changes aimed at strengthening its long-term position in the global market. The changes will take place in late spring 2023.

“As a committed mutual club, we are gearing up the organization to be ready for future challenges and opportunities,” says Thomas Nordberg, who succeeded Lars Rhodin as managing director of the club on January 1. “These important management moves are a part of these ambitions. We are an international marine insurance company serving our members and developing our business in key areas. Enabling our regional teams to deliver the highest levels of business experience and expertise to their markets means that we can be sure of offering our members and business partners the best marine insurance solutions.”

Lars A. Malm

Lars A. Malm will become managing director and area manager in the club’s Hong Kong office, contributing with his broad range of claims, loss prevention and business development skills to further expand and serve this important shipping hub. At present, approximately 50% of the club’s business is centered in this important region. Malm currently holds the position of director, strategic business development & client relations. Ruizong Wang will continue as chairman of The Swedish Club Hong Kong Ltd., reporting to Nordberg.

Tord Nilsson

Tord Nilsson has been appointed area manager, Team U.K. He will drive the club’s reinsurance activities and lead continued expansion with the aim of further establishing the club’s London office as a full-service operation delivering exceptional underwriting and claims services to owners and brokers. Nilsson is currently serving as director, underwriting, reinsurance & risk control and will continue as senior advisor at the club’s head office in Gothenburg, reporting to Nordberg. He will remain involved in the club’s reinsurance activities, corporate projects and continue his coordinating role for the club in relation to the International Group of P&I Clubs.

“To take care of current members, create new partnerships and maximize the potential for future business growth, we need to be close to our shipowners and brokers,” says Nordberg. “Over time and as we grow as a company, the quality of the support network that we deliver – seamlessly interfacing the work of our regional teams with our head office in Gothenburg – will be key to enhancing our collective offerings to our members.”