New Sleipner RO/RO concept to debut in Donsö

Stockholm, Sweden-headquartered Wallenius Marine and Danish naval architect firm Knud E. Hansen will launch a new Sleipner RO/RO concept at this year’s Donsö Shipping Meet.

The new concept builds on the award-winning Sleipner PCTC concept and on operational data from the the Sleipner-concept PCTC vessels Future Way and Way Forward. The Sleipner RO/RO (roll on/roll off) concept means that loading and unloading can be carried out quickly and efficiently via the stern ramp and main deck across the full width of the ship, as the engine room has been relocated to the bow.

Propulsion is provided by a dual-fuel electric powertrain (LNG/LBG/MGO/biodiesel) and Azipods, a gearless 360° steerable propulsion system that provides good maneuverability and speeds up and facilitates approaches in crowded ports.

The new Sleipner RO/RO concept design retains the engine room in the bow and, despite its length of 170 meters, a large cargo capacity of 2,720 lane meters, equivalent to 181 trailers.

The concept is future-proofed with provisions for wing sails, shore power and alternative fuel sources such as batteries and fuel cells, which can further reduce energy consumption and emissions.

“The RO/RO segment of short-sea shipping plays a key role in the transition to more sustainable transport, not least through the transfer of goods from land to sea transport,” says Urban ç, head of ship design at Wallenius Marine. “At the same time, the industry is facing a generational change where new tonnage is needed to meet both capacity needs and demands for increased energy efficiency and reduced emissions. Together with Knud E. Hansen, we have developed a concept that balances capacity, operational efficiency and environmental performance.”

“With our combined experience and knowledge from the operation, newbuilding and design of various RO/RO ship concepts, we can take advantage of solutions that have worked well for other ships and develop something new,” Lishajko continued. “Our strength lies in finding the best combination of design and technology for each ship’s specific mission, with the aim of continuously reducing emissions and other environmental impacts.”