New REM Offshore IMR vessel will have Brunvoll thruster package Written by Nick Blenkey









Norway’s REM Offshore has confirmed its option for a second vessel at Myklebust Shipyard. It will be built on the same Skipsteknisk ST-245 design as the innovative energy subsea construction vessel (ESCV) ordered at the yard earlier this year, but will be configured as an inspection maintenance and repair (IMR) vessel. Like the ESCV, the new Rem Offshore IMR vessel, to be named REM Ocean, will have a comprehensive Brunvoll thruster package.

As for the ESCV, Brunvoll will supply two propulsion azimuth thrusters, two retractable azimuth thrusters, and a tunnel thruster. For this second vessel, the tunnel thruster will be slightly larger.

The package also feature Brunvoll’s condition monitoring system, BruCon CMS, for enhanced operational efficiency and decision support.

One of the retractable azimuth thrusters is a newly developed and more compact version of Brunvoll’s traditional azimuth combi thrusters, where the thruster functions as a tunnel thruster in retracted position. The new combi thruster design has a significantly lower building height using a similar arrangement for lowering and retracting as used for the non-combi units and offers increased efficiency in retracted position.

“We have implemented several measures to enhance the energy efficiency of these vessels,” says Kristian Stavset, head of projects at REM Offshore. “For propulsion, we selected two retractable azimuth thrusters to improve station-keeping efficiency. Additionally, we installed a larger tunnel thruster specifically for this vessel to reduce noise and vibration, ensuring greater comfort and welfare for the crew onboard.”

“This project would not have been possible without exceptional collaboration between multiple companies,” he added. “We are immensely proud to have brought together so many suppliers from our local maritime cluster to bring this project to life.”

In designing the REM Offshore IMR vessel, Skipsteknisk and the ownr prioritized low energy consumption and emissions. This has resulted in a vessel that uses only half of the energy compared to other equivalent vessels of the same tonnage, with the goal of net-zero emissions. This will be achieved through a combination of different measures that include dual-fuel engines running on methanol, battery packs, lifting-equipment with energy recovery, and a highly efficient propulsion system from Brunvoll.

The vessel will, after commissioning, enter operation on a long- term contract with DeepOcean, providing subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair services for Equinor.