Navy takes delivery of future USS Iowa (SSN 797)

NAVSEA reports that the Navy’s newest attack submarine, the future USS Iowa (SSN 797), was delivered on Dec. 22, 2024, marking the 12th battle force ship delivered to the Navy this calendar year.

SSN 797 is the 24th Virginia-class submarine (VCS) co-produced by General Dynamics Electric Boat (GDEB) and HII-Newport News Shipbuilding through a long-standing teaming agreement and the 13th attack submarine delivered by GDEB.

The boat’s delivery represents the official transfer of the submarine from the shipbuilder to the Navy. The submarine and crew will now undertake a series of tests and trials before commissioning into active service and providing additional capability to the fleet.

“The Virginia-class submarine represents a Navy and industry commitment to deliver warfighting excellence to the fleet,” said Capt. Mike Hollenbach, Virginia Class Submarine program manager at the Navy’s Team Submarines. “Iowa is the second Virginia-class submarine delivered this year. With each delivery, the Navy continues to strengthen our nation’s undersea advantage.”

Virginia-class fast-attack submarines provide the Navy with the capabilities required to maintain the nation’s undersea supremacy well into the 21st century. They have enhanced stealth, sophisticated surveillance capabilities and special warfare enhancements that enable them to meet the Navy’s multi-mission requirements.

SSN 797 is the sixth of 10 VCS Block IV configured attack submarines and the fifth U.S. naval vessel, and first submarine, named after the Hawkeye State. Previous ships named USS Iowa have included the highly decorated USS Iowa (BB 61), commissioned in 1943, which served in World War II and the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

SSN 797 was christened at GDEB shipyard in Groton, Conn., Jun 17, 2023, by the ship’s sponsor, Ms. Christie Vilsack. The submarine’s commissioning ceremony is slated for Apr. 5, 2025 in Groton.