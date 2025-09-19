NAVSEA awards Silver Ships $11.8M contract mod

Theodore, Ala.-based Silver Ships Inc. has been awarded an $11,832,606 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

(N00024-21-D-2205).

The modification exercises options for up to two 11-meter surface support craft and up to 18 Coast Guard (USCG) Special Purpose Craft Law Enforcement Generation II (SPC-LE II) craft.

Silver Ships Inc. will be awarded a $7,527,015 order at contract modification award.

Work will be performed in Theodore and is expected to be completed by August 2028. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (USCG) funds in the amount of $6,802,059 (90%); fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $365,368 (5%); and fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $359,588 (5%), will be obligated at time of award, of which $7,167,427 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.