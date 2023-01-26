MPC Container Ships lines up synthetic MDO supply

Oslo-headquartered MPC Container Ships (OSE: MPCC) has signed an agreement that will see it take deliveries of synthetic Marine Diesel Oil (MDO) from Karlsruhe, Germany, based INERATEC GmbH, starting in 2024.

The synthetic MDO will be made from biogenic CO2 and renewable hydrogen and INERATEC says that, due to its drop-in compatibility, synthetic MDO can directly replace conventional fossil fuels used today by existing vessels.

Early collaboration between e-fuel providers and offtakers across industries is an important factor for scaling up production volumes and driving decarbonization. With this agreement, MPC Container Ships and INERATEC aim to kickstart the transition towards carbon neutral, synthetic diesel in the shipping sector.

“While there will be a variety of different fuels in the future, the synthetic MDO produced by INERATEC is of particular relevance as it can be used both in conventional combustion engines on our existing vessels and as pilot fuel for our methanol-powered newbuildings,” said Constantin Baack, CEO of MPC Container Ships. “As a key building block of the decarbonization of our industry, we expect that green fuels may come to be included as part of vessel hire, in which case it will be vital for MPCC to have a strong relationship with fuel providers.”

“In order to make a sustainable future with e-fuels possible, INERATEC is acquiring partners all around the world,”says Philipp Engelkamp , CCO of INERATEC. “Following projects that target the production of SAF (sustainable aviation fuel), car fuel and sustainable chemicals we are really happy to partner with MPCC to bring a sustainable product into the shipping industry.”

INERATEC has already started the manufacturing phase for its pioneer plant in Frankfurt, where the majority of the sustainable fuel will be produced. After the commissioning phase it will deliver up to 3.5 million liters of SAF, marine diesel and synthetic chemicals to transform industries. From there, the company will lead the ramp-up of e-fuel production at additional sites world-wide.

Founded in 2016, INERATEC is a pioneer in the field of power-to-liquid applications. The company supplies sustainable fuels as well as chemical products. Modular chemical plants for power-to-X and gas-to-liquid applications use hydrogen from renewable electricity and greenhouse gases such as CO2 to produce e-kerosene, CO2-neutral gasoline, clean diesel or synthetic waxes, methanol or SNG.