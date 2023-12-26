MOL gains ClassNK AiP for ammonia FSRU

As well as present challenges, the energy transition presents shipping with multiple opportunities, not least in the transportation of ammonia. In a significant step in that direction, ClassNK has now awarded Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) an approval in principle (AiP) for the design of an ammonia Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (ammonia FSRU) jointly developed by MOL and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co.

MOL, which has considerable experience in the operation of FSRUs for liquefied natural gas (LNG), says that it aims to contribute to developing the ammonia value chain as an alternative carbon neutral fuel and says that the AiP gives it further assurances for the design and development of the ammonia FSRU technology.

Equipped with storage tanks and a regasification facility that receives liquified gas at sea, vaporizes it and sends it ashore, FSRUs offer the advantages of lower costs and shorter construction periods than equivalent facilities onshore.

In applying for the AiP, MOL, along with ClassNK and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, conducted a hazard identification study (HAZID), and identified hazards and their risks to be considered in the design of the ammonia FSRU. Prior to the HAZID, MOL conducted a gas dispersion study. The result of the gas dispersion study was used in the HAZID and allowed the HAZID team to evaluate risks more quantitatively and narrow down specific preventive measures and countermeasures against ammonia leaks. The MOL Group will use this knowledge to further pursue the business development of ammonia FSRUs.

MOL notes that in its Environmental Vision 2.2 initiative, the MOL group has set the medium- to long-term goal of achieving net zero emissions across the entire group by 2050. In addition, in line with its “Blue Action 2035” management plan it will continue to invest in market-oriented businesses that are expected to generate high returns, while also investing in non-profit businesses, including marine businesses, as part of its business portfolio transformation to ensure profitability even during shipping recessions.

“We are working to strengthen our shipping business, and the FSRU business is an initiative that is consistent with that,” says MOL.