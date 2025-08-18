McAllister launches new tractor tug Gerard McAllister

New York City based McAllister Towing has announced the launch of its newest tractor tug, the Gerard McAllister.

“McAllister Towing is delighted to christen and launch what will be the tenth 80-metric-ton ABS Escort-classed tug in its fleet, improving service to the ever larger ships calling America’s ports,” said Buckley McAllister, president of McAllister Towing.

The vessel was launched with the assistance of Portland Tugboat’s Roderick McAllister. During the ceremony, Gerard Smith, a fourth-generation member of the McAllister family, christened the tug alongside his wife Nancy and daughter Madeline in the traditional champagne ceremony.

“I feel proud to have christened this tug, when 160 years ago McAllister started out with sail lighters,” said Smith. “What a great history of a great family.”

Smith is the youngest of the fourth generation of McAllisters descended from company founder James McAllister.

Built by Washburn & Doughty Associates Inc. in East Boothbay, Maine, the Gerard McAllister is the sixth tug of its class constructed at the shipyard. The vessel features 6,770 horsepower, low emissions, and an 84-ton bollard pull.

The tug is scheduled for delivery in the coming months. The company says that the Gerard McAllister will enhance its ability to provide harbor services with additional power and maneuverability.