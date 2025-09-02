Matson makes three promotions

Matson has announced that Vic Angoco, senior vice president, Alaska, has been promoted to executive vice president, operations, based at Matson’s new corporate office in Walnut Creek, California.In his new role, Angoco will oversee Matson’s network operations, including West Coast terminals, vessel operations and engineering, equipment operations and engineering, and corporate facilities.

Angoco began his 35-year maritime career on Guam and has held a wide range of operations and sales management roles. He joined Matson in 1996 as sales and customer service manager on Guam, and quickly rose through the ranks in successive sales, customer service and operations leadership positions in San Francisco, Guam and Hawaii. In 2010, he was promoted to senior vice president of Matson’s Pacific division, with responsibility for all operations in Hawaii, Guam, Micronesia and the South Pacific. He has led Matson’s Alaska team since 2022.

The company concurrently announced two related promotions:

Jennifer Tungul, vice president, Alaska Operations, has been promoted to succeed Angoco as Senior vice president, Alaska. Tungul now oversees all of Matson’s business activities in the 49th state,

Tungul joined Matson’s Alaska operations in 2002 and has served in a series of finance and operations leadership roles, including terminal manager in Dutch Harbor. She was promoted to general manager for Dutch Harbor in 2019 and later that year to director, Alaska operations. She was promoted to her most recent position in 2022.

Rob Olson, general manager, Alaska terminal operations & safety, quality, environment and security, has been promoted to succeed Tungul as vice president, Alaska operations and will have primary management responsibility for Matson’s terminal operations in Anchorage, Kodiak and Dutch Harbor.

Olson joined Matson in 2022 as general manager, Anchorage terminal. Later that year, he took on additional responsibilities to include the oversight of safety, quality, environment, and security for Alaska terminals. Prior to joining Matson, he was transportation and maintenance manager for a major retail grocery chain and served eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps.

“Vic is one of Matson’s most experienced and trusted leaders, and will add depth to the talented leadership team overseeing our vessel and terminal operations divisions,” said Matt Cox, Matson’s chairman and CEO. “Likewise, Jenn and Rob have distinguished themselves among the next generation of senior leaders at Matson and are well positioned to lead our Alaska operations into the future.”