Master Boat Builders delivers tug Tortuga to Seaside LNG

Coden, Ala,, based Master Boat Builders has delivered the Tortuga. The second of two ATB tugs built by the yard for Seaside LNG/Polaris New Energy, it will be paired with the 5,000 cubic meter LNG bunkering barge Clean Everglades, delivered last year by Fincantieri Bay shipbuilding.

The Tortuga will operate out of Jacksonville, Fla., alongside its sister vessel, Polaris, which was delivered two Seaside LNG by Master Boat Builders in 2022 and is paired with the Clean Everglade’s sister barge, Clean Canaveral.

With an overall length of 109 feet, the Tortuga is powered by twin 2,000 hp, EPA Tier 4 certified, Caterpillar 3512 E main engines. The vessel also features two Berg model MTA 523 Z-drive thrusters and a Beacon Finland JAK ATB coupling system.

“Seaside LNG/Polaris New Energy is leading the way in LNG maritime distribution, with the largest LNG bunker fleet in the country,” said Garrett Rice, president of Master Boat Builders. “We are proud to partner with an innovative company at the forefront of providing clean, dependable, competitively priced fuel for the shipping industry and look forward to working with them in the future.”

Seaside LNG’s bunkering company Polaris New Energy provides flexible marine transportation and bunkering solutions for liquified natural gas along the Atlantic Coast and beyond utilizing the largest LNG bunkering fleet in the United States.