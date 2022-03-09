Master Boat Builders delivers tug for LNG bunkering ATB Written by Nick Blenkey









In the latest development in the expansion of the U.S. LNG bunkering infrastructure, Coden, Ala., shipbuilder Master Boat Builders, Inc. has delivered the new 4,000 hp tug Polaris to Polaris New Energy.

It will be coupled with the recently delivered 5,500 cubic meter bunkering barge Clean Canaveral to form the largest Jones Act compliant articulated tug barge (ATB) providing LNG bunker fuel in the U.S.

“Master Boat Builders is committed to producing the most dependable and reliable tugs in the Maritime Industry, and we thank Polaris New Energy, LLC for giving us the opportunity to prove it,” said Garrett Rice, president of Master Boat Builders. “Polaris will be used to its full potential, helping fuel the cruise ship industry’s new LNG-powered ships when they arrive in Port Canaveral later this year.”

McAllister Towing LNG Services LLC will operate the Polaris/Clean Canaveral ATB when it starts providingLNG bunkering services. The vessel was delivered to Polaris New Energy, LLC earlier this month.