MARAD invites maritime training facilities to qualify as Centers of Excellence

Looking to recognize and support community colleges, technical colleges, and maritime training centers that prepare Americans for maritime careers, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration is inviting them to apply to be designated as Centers of Excellence (CoE).

The Maritime CoE Program is a voluntary and collaborative program administered by MARAD. It focuses on existing training facilities across communities and assists the maritime industry in gaining and sustaining a well-trained workforce. The program also supports the Administration’s commitment to advancing diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility for students, faculty and staff in the maritime workforce.

The National Defense Authorization Act of 2018 provides the Secretary of Transportation with authority to designate eligible and qualified maritime training entities as CoEs.

The Department and MARAD can also collaborate with designated CoEs to:

advance recruitment and training of students and faculty,

enhance facilities,

award student credit for military service,

create new maritime career pathways,

enhance employer-led maritime training practices, and

potentially receive assistance in the form of surplus equipment or temporary use of MARAD vessels.

Eligible organizations can submit applications and supporting documents via electronic mail to [email protected] and may also submit a copy by mail to: U.S. Department of Transportation, Maritime Administration, Deputy Associate Administrator for Maritime Education and Training, Attention: CoE Designation Program, 1200 New Jersey Avenue, SE, Washington, D.C. 20590. Applications are due by 8:00 p.m. EST on September 19, 2022.