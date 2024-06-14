Mammoet awarded key Pearl Harbor dry dock project contract Written by Nick Blenkey









Utrecht, Netherlands, headquartered heavy lift specialist Mammoet is to play a key role in the Navy’s largest maritime infrastructure construction project since World War II, the planned five-year Pearl Harbor dry dock replacement project.

Under the project, as we reported earlier, a new graving dock, Dry Dock 5, is being built. Capable of servicing Virginia-class submarine, it will replace the shipyard’s smaller Dry Dock 3, which was built in 1942 and will become functionally obsolete once the Navy’s Los Angeles-class submarines are no longer in service.

The initial work of installing foundational piles into the harbor waters has begun, with project completion expected by late 2027.

Mammoet has entered into an agreement with DHO (the Dragados/Hawaiian Dredging/Orion joint venture) to perform transportation and lifting services for the construction of Dry Dock 5.

Under the agreement, Mammoet will be responsible for the transport using SPMTs (self-propelled modular transporters) and lifting using a specialized gantry. This toolbox of equipment will be used to install the dry dock’s floor sections which weigh upwards of 4,000 tonnes each.

“We are extremely pleased to have the opportunity to share our expertise and experience on this high-profile project,” said Pierre Mille, sales manager for Mammoet. “The heavy lift and transport development strategy we have shared with DHO will allow us to provide an efficient solution and offer the best possible execution strategy for this project. We are very thankful for the opportunity and are eager to build upon our methods to ensure we perform above expectations for our customers.”

Mammoet has also been involved in the Multi-Mission Dry Dock No. 1 project at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard which, like the Pearl Harbor dry dock replacement project, is being completed as part of the Navy’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program.