Maine State Ferry Service awards Seaward new crewing contract Written by Nick Blenkey









After a competitive proposal process, Maine State Ferry Service (MSFS) and the Maine State Department of Transportation, has awarded Hornblower Group subsidiary Seaward Services, Inc. (SSI), a new 5-year contract to provide supplementary marine crew services to the MSFS fleet,.

Under the contract, Seaward will support and supplement the existing MSFS crew on six different ferry routes that connect Maine’s island communities. Seaward says that its continued provision of expert and professional crew will ensure vessels remain operable and accessible throughout the year for the island and coastal communities of Maine.

Seaward will provide masters, engineers, able bodied seaman, and ordinary seaman who will work side-by-side with MSFS employees in the safe navigation and maintenance of MSFS vessels.

Under the new contract awarded by MSFS, Seaward will build on its previous success providing supplemental crew to MSFS since June of 2024. This includes providing crew on short notice to ensure operations meet all requirements to continue vessel operations without interruption. Since June 2024, with the assistance of Seaward’s supplemental crews, the utilization of MSFS vessels increased to 95%.

“Seaward is proud to continue its partnership with the MSFS to serve the people of Maine and ensure its vibrant communities are connected via safe, reliable, and efficient ferry operations throughout the year,” said Brendan Smith, president of Seaward Services, Inc. “On behalf of our expert crew, we look forward to working alongside the esteemed crew of the Maine State Ferry Service to welcome residents and visitors onboard for this essential service.”