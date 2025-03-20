Maine Maritime Academy names Craig Johnson as 16th president Written by Heather Ervin









The Board of Trustees of Maine Maritime Academy (MMA) announced yesterday the appointment of Craig Johnson (a 1991 graduate of the Academy) as its 16th president following a formal search that launched last fall. Johnson has served as the academy’s chief operating officer since August 2022, and interim president since June 2024.

Maine Maritime Academy Board Chairman Wayne Norton (class of 1986) said, “It is my pleasure to announce that following a thorough search, we have selected Craig Johnson to lead Maine Maritime Academy. As COO and interim president, Craig has demonstrated stalwart leadership across the budgetary and strategic fronts making solid inroads for the Academy throughout the maritime sector. He is well respected by faculty, staff and students alike. Craig has a steady hand and the vision to position MMA for the pivotal moments ahead in the maritime industry.”

“I am honored by this appointment as permanent president of Maine Maritime Academy,” said Johnson. “The maritime industry is on the precipice of incredible growth, and it has been a career highlight to serve MMA as COO and interim president as we create a roadmap that will ensure the academy’s strength and sustainability in a thriving industry for decades to come. On a personal note, as an alum whose life trajectory was altered by attending the academy, I am deeply moved by the young men and women who chose a career in the maritime world. Together with the deeply passionate faculty and staff and alumni, it is a point of pride that we are creating an environment that will lead them to future personal and professional successes.”

During Johnson’s tenure as COO and interim president, he has initiated strategic external partnerships for the academy with Bath Iron Works and Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and been reappointed to the U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Transportation System National Advisory Committee. He is orchestrating and overseeing the largest capital improvement projects in the school’s history with the expansion and renovation of its waterfront and updates to Curtis Hall the state’s largest campus residential structure. Johnson’s arrival at the academy in 2022 followed three decades of maritime industry work for companies such SEACOR Holdings, XL North and was a founding partner in Flagship Management, an international maritime search and consulting firm. Johnson held a USCG First Assistant Engineer and Third Assistant Engineer license.

This announcement comes at a crucial time for the academy as it prepares to welcome the $300 million National Security Multi-Mission Vessel T/S State of Maine later this fall. This new training vessel, the third of its kind to be issued to a state maritime academy, will revolutionize the training of mariners. The vessel is commissioned and owned by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Marine Division.

S. Catherine Longley, trustee and chair of the Search Committee added, “The search committee fielded more than 90 applicants from across the globe. It was a highly competitive and thorough process, and I am pleased to announce the committee unanimously recommended Mr. Johnson to the Board of Trustees to serve as the academy’s next president. I would like to extend my deepest thanks to all who participated in this process.”

The search, which was announced by the Board of Trustees in July 2024 and launched in full in September was aided by search firm RPA Inc. and a Search Committee chaired by Longley and included Board Chair Norton, other trustees, and representation from faculty, staff, alumni and student bodies.