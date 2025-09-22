Lessons from Auckland’s e-ferries on agenda at FERRIES 2025

Michael Eaglen, CEO and co-founder of New Zealand-based EV Maritime, will present on the launch of Auckland’s first fully electric fast ferries at Marine Log’s FERRIES 2025 Conference, taking place November 4–5 across from Lower Manhattan.

In his session, “Lessons Learned: Auckland Electric Ferries Are on the Water,” Eaglen will share technical details, sea trial data, and insights from the design and integration challenges of delivering two new vessels for Auckland Transport. The ferries are the first to be built from EV Maritime’s EVM200 platform, a class of carbon fiber, battery-electric vessels designed for urban passenger transport.

The 200-passenger ferries, each capable of speeds up to 25 knots and ranges of 20 miles, were built at the McMullen & Wing shipyard in Auckland. Developed with support from the New Zealand government, the project is part of Auckland Transport’s initiative to transition to a low-emissions ferry fleet. Both vessels are expected to enter service soon on the route between downtown Auckland and Half Moon Bay.

Each ferry includes a fully enclosed main deck, seating for 30 on the upper deck, three restrooms (including one ADA-accessible), and a kiosk serving coffee, beer, and wine. Hydrodynamic optimization was achieved through collaboration with Emirates Team New Zealand, producing a low-drag, low-wash hull for efficient operation.

EV Maritime led the design, naval architecture, and electrical integration, sourcing components globally: batteries from Freudenberg e-Power Systems, motors and power electronics from Danfoss, waterjets from HamiltonJet, and PLC systems from Attest. The ferries will also feature the first maritime use of the CharIN Megawatt Charging System, enabling recharging during 10-minute turnarounds with two 1.1 MW inlets.

The presentation will give FERRIES 2025 attendees a firsthand look at the lessons learned from launching these first-in-class boats and the opportunities they present for ferry electrification worldwide.

EV Maritime in the U.S.

Last summer, EV Maritime was commissioned by Angel Island Tiburon Ferry (AITF) to design an all-new hybrid electric vessel for the fleet. The progressive project, which will see the electrification of two existing vessels and the construction of a third new plug-in hybrid vessel, has been funded by the California Air Resources Board (CARB). The hybrid vessel will be designed and engineered by EV Maritime with electrical integration provided by ZeroMar, a local company in the Bay Area.

Having met at Marine Log’s FERRIES conference in San Francisco in 2022, EV Maritime and AITF continue their collaboration on this project, which will be EV Maritime’s first on U.S. soil and an important marker in cleantech collaboration between the two nations. Marking the importance of this milestone, the signing of the contract, held on July 12, 2024, at a special ceremony on the San Francisco waterfront, was attended by senior elected officials from the San Francisco area, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Rt. Hon. Christopher Luxon, and the New Zealand Ambassador to the United States, H.E. Rosemary Banks.

AITF currently operates three vessels providing ferry service between Tiburon and Angel Island, as well as private charters, whale watching and sunset cruises. Angel Island State Park is the largest natural island in the San Francisco Bay and a popular destination for hiking, biking and picnics.

