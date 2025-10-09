Leclanché installs 4 MWh marine battery system in a cruise vessel

Swiss-headquartered energy storage specialist Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN) reports that in partnership with Sunrise, Fla.-based Century Ship Services, it has successful installed 4 MWh of Navius MRS-3 marine battery systems in a hybrid ocean cruise vessel.

This marks Leclanché’s first succesful installation of a Navius MRS-3 system in the ocean cruise segment

The vessel is part of a new class of battery hybrid cruise ships, designed for carbon-neutral operations in sensitive environments such as the Norwegian fjords.

The batteries are now fully operational and allow the vessel to operate in hybrid mode.The vessel, measuring 140 meters in length, has been extended by 11 metres to accommodate battery rooms and hydrogen systems. The ship will be the 11th addition to the undisclosed operator’s growing hybrid fleet.

“The marine industry is rapidly evolving, and this project demonstrates our strong belief in electrification as a key enabler of the energy transition. Partnering with Leclanché gives us confidence that we’re working with a reliable Swiss-based innovator with extensive expertise in marine electrification,” said Cevdet Duz, managing director, Century Ship Services.

“This partnership marks another important milestone in Leclanché’s expansion into the cruise segment,” said Guillaume Clement, global VP e-marine at Leclanché. “Our Navius MRS-3 is quickly becoming the system of choice across the maritime spectrum, and this collaboration further demonstrates the industry’s growing momentum toward electrification.”