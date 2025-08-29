Lauren Kirk joins Bristol Harbor Group team

Bristol, Rhode Island –headquartered Bristol Harbor Group Inc. (BHGI) has welcomed Lauren Kirk as a naval architect to its naval architecture and marine engineering firm.

Kirk holds a bachelor’s degree in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering from Webb Institute.

During her time at Webb, Kirk interned at BHGI and Gilbert Associates, assisting naval architects and marine engineers with system and structural design for various types of vessels.

She also interned at Langan Design Partners, where she worked on both sailing and motor yacht design.

Kirk is a member of the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers (SNAME), Society of Women Engineers (SWE), and the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science, and Technology (IMarEST).

In business for more than thirty years, BHGI specializes in commercial vessel design and consulting and has experience with tugs, barges, articulated tug/barge units (ATB), passenger vessels, workboats, dredges and floating dry docks.