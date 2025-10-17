Kongsberg’s innovative rim drive azimuth thruster marks tenth anniversary

Kongsberg Maritime is celebrating the tenth anniversary of its innovative rim drive azimuth thruster and has now booked almost 100 orders for the groundbreaking propulsion solution.

Following extensive trials of the first prototype tunnel thrusters, including installation on the anchor handling vessel Olympic Octopus, the first rim drive azimuth thruster was introduced in 2015 onboard the Norwegian research vessel RV Gunnerus.

Since then, the technology has evolved into a versatile offering available in both tunnel (RD-TT) and azimuth (RD-AZ) configurations, for a wide range of vessel types including offshore support vessels and cruise ships, and dynamic positioning platforms.

The rim-drive thrusters offer high-efficiency, low-noise operation, achieved through a direct electric drive with a permanent magnet motor integrated into the propeller rim. This design eliminates the need for a vertical drive shaft and gearbox, reducing mechanical complexity and underwater radiated noise, an increasingly critical factor in sustainable marine operations.

“This milestone reflects our commitment to delivering future-ready propulsion solutions that support the maritime industry’s transition to cleaner, quieter, and more environmentally conscious operations,” said Per Håvard Siljan Hjukse, executive vice president propulsion & handling at Kongsberg Maritime. “Ten years on, the rim-drive thruster is a proven, high-end technology that continues to evolve in line with the requirements of our customers.”

The azimuth (RD-AZ) variant features hydrodynamically optimized supporting struts and a patented open-flow design that allows water to pass between the supports, reducing drag and enhancing maneuverability.

“In addition to the efficiency of the rim-drive technology, the thruster design eliminates the vertical drive shaft found in conventional designs,” said Gunnar Johnsen, technology manager at Kongsberg Maritime. “For the azimuth models, this allows for a unique strut configuration that improves water flow and reduces resistance. This patented feature gives less nozzle drag and improves operational performance.”