Kongsberg wins contract for two new UT7623 SEV design vessels Written by Nick Blenkey









Kongsberg Maritime has signed at contract for the design of two UT7623 SEV design multipurpose subsea vessels for Fosnavåg, Norway-headquartered Olympic Group.

The “SEV” in the designation stands for “Sustainable Energy Vessel” and they will be methanol-ready and feature battery hybrid technology. The first references for Kongsberg Maritime’s latest subsea construction vessel designs, they will feature a fully integrated package of Kongsberg technology.

The vessels will be constructed at the CMHI shipyard in Shenzhen, China, with delivery scheduled for the summer of 2027. They will operate in both the renewable energy and oil and gas sectors, featuring advanced technologies that significantly exceed the requirements of the Paris Agreement.

The UT7623 SEV vessels are designed in close collaboration with Olympic and are set to be the most energy-efficient in their category. The extensive package of integrated technology from Kongsberg Maritime includes rim-drive electric azimuth propulsion, retractable azimuth bow thrusters, switchboards and thruster drives. Hybrid battery power, an integrated bridge system, automation and control systems, dynamic positioning system, tank sounding, mooring winches and an overhead ROV launch and recovery system (LARS) are also included.

Kongsberg Maritime’s expertise as an integrator ensures that these vessels are built for multiple purposes and optimised for advanced offshore operations under rough conditions, providing Olympic with unparalleled performance and efficiency.

Olympic has taken a leading role in the transition to environmentally and climate-friendly vessels. The UT7623 SEV vessels are a testament to this commitment, marking a new milestone in the company’s journey towards more sustainable operations.

“At Olympic, we have always been at the forefront of innovation, setting new standards for sustainable offshore operations,” says Olympic CEO and president Stig Remøy. “The UT7623 SEV vessels build on our long-standing experience in renewable energy and oil and gas, offering unmatched flexibility and efficiency. With Kongsberg Maritime’s cutting-edge technology, we are once again delivering vessels that lead the industry forward.”

“We are excited to deliver the UT7623 SEV vessels to Olympic,” says Per Kristian Furø, sales director at Kongsberg Maritime. “These vessels represent the latest offering from our extensive ship design portfolio. They are methanol-ready dual fuel, and have a fully electric propulsion system, setting new benchmarks in the industry for energy efficiency and environmental sustainability. This new design exemplifies the qualities of next-generation ships through their innovative design, environmental sustainability, operational efficiency, and economic impact. They are vessels that not only meet but exceed the demands of modern offshore operations and will do so with extremely low fuel consumption.”