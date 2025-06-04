Kongsberg launches new CEMS continuous emissions monitoring system

Kongsberg Maritime has launched a new continuous emissions monitoring system (CEMS). The advanced system lets shipowners and operators effectively monitor and control vessel emissions, ensuring compliance with increasingly stringent environmental regulations and optimising fuel efficiency.

Kongsberg CEMS uses innovative sensor technology to provide accurate and continuous measurement of key greenhouse gases, including CO2, CH4, SOx, NOx, and CO. Unlike traditional calculation methods based on fuel consumption monitoring, says Kongsberg, CEMS offers a comprehensive and real-time analysis of exhaust emissions from all combustion sources, allowing informed decision-making for decarbonisation strategies.

“Ship owners need to comply with upcoming regulations that are tightening, year by year. The key to future proofing vessels is emissions monitoring, and Kongsberg CEMS delivers the reliable data from sensor to cloud that our clients demand,” says Randi Østern, a senior project manager at Kongsberg Maritime, who led the development of the system.

Kongsberg CEMS is fully integrated with Kongsberg Maritime’s K-Chief vessel automation system which automates emissions data through a unified interface. This reduces manual effort, minimises errors, and enhances overall operational efficiency. The modular design of CEMS ensures easy installation on both existing vessels and newbuilds. Integration with K-Chief also means diagnostic support can be done remotely with full cybersecurity protocols in place.

With real-time monitoring and analysis, Kongsberg CEMS also helps owners and operators identify opportunities for operational improvements and cost savings. The system provides timely maintenance alerts, ensuring the accuracy of emissions data and reducing the risk of non-compliance.

Backed by Kongsberg Maritime’s global support network, CEMS is designed to provie shipowners with a powerful tool to navigate future environmental regulations and secure the long-term competitiveness of their fleets.

More on CEMS HERE