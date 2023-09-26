Kollin Fencil to lead Crowley Fuels

Crowley has appointed Kollin Fencil as senior vice president and general manager to lead its Crowley Fuels business unit, which serves energy logistics needs throughout Alaska with a network land transportation and marine services and facilities.

Fencil will join Crowley after serving as senior vice president, operations, of global energy company Santos Ltd. in Alaska, where he led all operations functions, including driving the implementation of its strategic plan for the business unit. He previously served in management roles at BP and other energy companies after beginning his career as an engineer.

“Kollin’s strong leadership skills and broad experience in the energy space will enhance Crowley Fuels’ leadership role in Alaska. His strategic capabilities, understanding of the Alaska market, and focus on quality, safety and reliability for customers and our people will help lift our team to even greater success,” said Crowley COO Ray Fitzgerald.

Crowley Fuels division is one of Alaska’s largest petroleum wholesale providers and serves 280 communities, many of them remote. The company provides transportation, distribution and sale of petroleum and various products, including aviation fuels and home heating oil, through a network of 16 terminals and a marine vessel fleet serving coastal and river waters.

Fencil earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Michigan State University. He also served as a U.S. Peace Corps volunteer, assisting health care education and teaching high school science in Tanzania.