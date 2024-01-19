Jason Liberty named new CLIA chair

The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), whose cruise line members representing 95% of the world’s ocean-going cruise lines reports that Royal Caribbean Group president and CEO Jason Liberty has been appointed chairman by the CLIA board of directors. He succeeds Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Cruises S.A. who served in the role since January 2021.

“On behalf of the CLIA community including ocean, river, and specialty cruise lines, suppliers, business partners, travel advisers, and agencies, I would like to congratulate Mr. Liberty on his appointment as CLIA chair,” said Kelly Craighead, president and CEO of CLIA. “Mr. Liberty assumes the chairmanship at a time when the industry is building on the momentum of strong demand and our members are advancing ambitious sustainability initiatives in pursuit of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050,” said Kelly Craighead, president and CEO of CLIA.

“I would also like to thank Mr. Vago for his leadership as chair over the past three years, navigating challenging times and creating a solid foundation for the industry’s future growth,” Craighead added.

CLIA notes that Liberty became Royal Caribbean Group’s president and CEO in early 2022, following a career spanning nearly two decades in the cruise industry and having served as the company’s CFO for many years. Last year, he drove powerful gains in the Group’s business, with RCLbecoming one of the top performing stocks of the year. He stewards three industry-leading brands, Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea, known for game-changing innovations in their respective industry segments; as well as joint ventures with Germany’s TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

“I am excited and honored to lead this organization as we enter a new era of cruising,” said Liberty. “With consumer demand continuing to accelerate, we are doubling down on our commitment to decarbonization and sustainable growth, ensuring that we are not only investing in our oceans and communities, but preserving them for generations of travelers to come.

“I look forward to working with CLIA leadership and our partners around the world to further position cruise vacations as an accessible and responsible option for today’s travelers that create positive ripple effects across the globe.”