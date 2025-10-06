J.F. Brennan christens barge honoring late Mike Turner

J.F. Brennan Co. christened its newest barge, the Michael Turner, on September 20 in honor of a late superintendent whose leadership and spirit left a lasting mark on the marine construction firm.

The ceremony was held at Brennan’s Zarbo Yard in North Kingstown, R.I. The event brought together company leadership, union members, family and friends to celebrate both the barge’s completion and the life of its namesake.

The late Michael “Mike” Turner.

The Michael Turner measures 150 feet long, 60 feet wide and 10 feet deep. It is classed and load-lined for ocean service and fully coated to resist saltwater corrosion. The barge was built at Feeney Shipyard in Kingston, N.Y., where the vessel was designed by Brennan’s in-house engineering team and built to American Bureau of Shipping standards.

Brennan President and CEO Matt Binsfeld said the new barge reflects both the company’s culture and Turner’s personal legacy.

“We are a family business made up of incredible families,” says Binsfeld. “We work hard to foster a good and collaborative culture. Mike, by the type of person, leader, and family man he was, personified our culture. It frankly hurt us all to lose such a wonderful human being who impacted us in such profound ways. Christening the Michael Turner is our opportunity to share Mike’s story with generations of the Brennan Team today and decades into the future.”

Turner’s family christens the barge alongside the Brennan team. (Photo Credit: J.F. Brennan Co.)

Turner’s wife, Katie, and their three children — Michael Jr., Teresa and Marykate — christened the vessel by breaking champagne across its bow. Father Eric Hosmer delivered a blessing and presented Katie Turner with a rosary.

Michael “Mike” Turner joined Brennan in 2021 as a superintendent and quickly became known as a skilled leader and dedicated colleague. A U.S. Marine Corps veteran and member of Carpenters Local 326, Turner oversaw several major marine projects before his unexpected death in October 2024 at age 46.

“Mike was one of the greatest men I have ever met in my life,” says friend and colleague Quentin Thorson. “He was among the most positive, optimistic, honorable, and caring individuals I have known. He approached everything he did with the utmost professionalism and truly cared about those around him, always wanting the best for everyone. No matter the task, no matter how challenging, Mike was all in. Words cannot express enough how much he meant to everyone he encountered. He is truly irreplaceable.”

Binsfeld said the vessel will serve not only as a work platform but also as a daily reminder of Turner’s character and contributions.

Founded in 1919, J.F. Brennan Co. Inc. is a fourth-generation, family-owned marine construction firm specializing in environmental remediation, dam construction, harbor management and commercial diving. The company operates on waterways across the United States.